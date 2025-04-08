Reps. Tokuda, Timmons launch Congressional Coffee Caucus

US Reps. William Timmons and Jill Tokuda at the Congressional Coffee Caucus launch event on April 8, 2025. (Courtesy: US House Rep. Jill Tokuda)

A new bipartisan group in Congress aims to promote coffee as a vital part of the US economy and global trade. Reps. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaiʻi, and William Timmons, R-S.C., on Monday launched the Congressional Coffee Caucus, which will focus on supporting coffee farmers, strengthening supply chains and advancing research into coffee’s health benefits.

“Coffee is more than just a daily ritual—it’s a vital pillar of our economy,” Tokuda said in a statement. “From the fields in my home state of Hawaiʻi, to the roasteries and manufacturing plants in South Carolina and Vermont, coffee is consumed and enjoyed in every congressional district in the nation.”

Kona coffee beans. PC: Wendy Osher

Timmons emphasized coffee’s role in job creation and health. “Coffee is a vital part of the US economy, supporting millions of American jobs and generating billions in revenue,” he said. “Beyond that, its health benefits keep our workforce sharp.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The caucus will prioritize three main areas:

Agricultural resilience: Boosting research and development to support coffee farmers in the US and abroad

Boosting research and development to support coffee farmers in the US and abroad Economic development: Promoting coffee in trade policy to support supply chains and economic growth in coffee-producing countries

Promoting coffee in trade policy to support supply chains and economic growth in coffee-producing countries Healthy diets: Advancing scientific research on the health benefits of coffee

According to the National Coffee Association, two-thirds of American adults drink coffee each day. Association president and CEO William “Bill” Murray said the caucus “recognizes coffee as a touchstone in Americans’ daily lives and a huge driver of economic value in every US state and territory.”

Kimo Falconer, president of the Hawaiʻi Coffee Growers Association, welcomed the bipartisan initiative. “Coffee may be small in scale when compared to most American agricultural production, but we rank very high in keeping American commerce moving,” he said. “Mahalo to all of you.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Members of the Congressional Coffee Caucus include Reps. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaiʻi; William Timmons, R-S.C.; Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas; Derek Tran, D-Calif.; Ed Case, D-Hawaiʻi; Max Miller, R-Ohio; Glenn Thompson, R-Pa.; Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.; Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif.; Sarah McBride, D-Del.; Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; Warren Davidson, R-Ohio; Mark Green, R-Tenn.; Laura Friedman, D-Calif.; Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.; Becca Balint, D-Vt.; Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.; Delia Ramirez, D-Ill.; and Maxine Dexter, D-Ore.