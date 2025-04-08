Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset to host ‘Bite of Lahaina’ fundraiser and online auction

Local entertainer Wilmont Kahaiʻaliʻi will perform at the Bite of Lahaina fundraiser on Tuesday, May 6 at the Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory rooftop. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset)

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset will host a food tasting fundraiser on Tuesday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., aiming to raise $15,000 for scholarships, environmental projects and youth services in West Maui.

The “Bite of Lahaina” event will take place on the rooftop of Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate in Lahaina and will feature food samples from Captain Jack’s Island Grill, Lahaina Noon Restaurant, Penne Pasta and Smash Maui Food Trucks. Guests will vote for their favorite dish, with the winner receiving a $500 prize and certificate for the “Best Bite of Lahaina.” The evening will also include a cash bar and live entertainment by Wilmont Kahaiʻaliʻi during sunset.

Tickets are $50 per person, plus fees. VIP tickets include general admission and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory with Founder and CEO Dr. Gunnars Valkirs. Tickets are available at bit.ly/biteoflahaina.

The event coincides with an online auction launching May 1, featuring travel packages, artwork, restaurant gift cards and baked goods donated by local businesses. Proceeds from both the event and auction will benefit West Maui community initiatives.

For more information or to donate an auction item, contact biteoflahaina@gmail.com.