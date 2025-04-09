Maui County hosts public meetings on proposed water conservation rules

Maui County Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply hosts several public meetings in April—three in person and one online—to gather community input on proposed water conservation rules.

The first meeting was held last night at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Upcountry, Maui.

Each meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

April 9 : Kīhei Community Center (South Maui)

: Kīhei Community Center (South Maui) April 15 : Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall (West Maui)

: Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall (West Maui) April 16: Online – email water.resources@mauicounty.gov to receive the link

Light refreshments will be provided at in-person meetings.

The proposed bill, if approved by the Maui County Council, would strengthen water conservation efforts across sectors, including irrigation practices, landscaping, commercial water use, reducing water waste and regulations for new development.

For more information on the proposed rules or general conservation tips, visit the Department of Water Supply website or call 808-463-3110.