Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small northwest to north-northwest swells will produce surf below April average on northern shores this week. As the current north-northwest swell fades on Thursday, a similarly sized northwest swell will fill in. This new swell will shift out of the north- northwest and hold on Friday, then decline through the weekend. A slightly larger northwest swell is expected early next week.
The current south-southwest swell will decline to summertime average heights tomorrow. A small reinforcing pulse is expected Thursday and Friday, falling back to summertime background levels during the weekend.
A belt of strong trade winds will produce an increase in rough surf along east facing shores tonight through through Friday, with the largest waves affecting Kauai and Oahu. Surf along eastern shores will be near April average statewide on Saturday and decline below average Sunday into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com