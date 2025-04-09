Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2025

April 9, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 01:12 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 06:53 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 01:10 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:26 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small northwest to north-northwest swells will produce surf below April average on northern shores this week. As the current north-northwest swell fades on Thursday, a similarly sized northwest swell will fill in. This new swell will shift out of the north- northwest and hold on Friday, then decline through the weekend. A slightly larger northwest swell is expected early next week. 


The current south-southwest swell will decline to summertime average heights tomorrow. A small reinforcing pulse is expected Thursday and Friday, falling back to summertime background levels during the weekend. 


A belt of strong trade winds will produce an increase in rough surf along east facing shores tonight through through Friday, with the largest waves affecting Kauai and Oahu. Surf along eastern shores will be near April average statewide on Saturday and decline below average Sunday into early next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments