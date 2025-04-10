AT&T, BoostMobile users may be having trouble calling MEO for rides 

MEO Transportation assists a rider at the 2023 Kupuna Aloha Luncheon at the Grand Wailea. AT&T and BoostMobile callers may be having trouble getting their reservations into MEO Transportation. PC: MEO

AT&T and BoostMobile users may be having trouble connecting with Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation to book rides.

Calls from those providers are not being received by MEO Transportation, but those callers can receive MEO calls. MEO runs The Maui Bus paratransit and County of Maui Human Services specialized transportation, which provides rides for rural, kupuna, youth and low income residents countywide to destinations including medical appointments, shopping and other activities.

“There is a known issue with AT&T right now,” said a notice from MEO phone provider Servpac. “AT&T users are having issues connecting with some of the numbers.”

This problem also includes BoostMobile, which uses the AT&T network.

Servpac advises those callers to alert AT&T about the issue and to create a ticket. This will let those callers know when the issue is resolved.

MEO also is doing its best to resolve this connection issue, said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe.

“We understand the hardship this is causing for some of our riders and apologize for the phone issues,” said Cabebe. “MEO is working to resolve this problem as soon as possible.”

AT&T and BoostMoble clients can contact MEO at the Wailuku office by phone at (808) 249-2990, email at booking@meoinc.org, or message MEO Transportation on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MEOTrans.