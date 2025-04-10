The Westin Maui offers a Easter celebration at Hale Moʻolelo

PC: Westin Maui Resort & Spa

Visitors and locals alike are invited to celebrate Easter at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali. On Sunday, April 20, 2025, the resort will feature an, all-you-can-eat brunch experience from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the open-air restaurant, Hale Mo‘olelo.

The Easter menu will feature brunch favorites with a Hawaiʻi-inspired twist. Guests can begin with an assortment from the Bakery Basket, including freshly baked baguettes, boules, focaccia, and Hawaiian breadsticks, served with Hawaiian sea salt butter and strawberry jam.

The Raw Bar features poached shrimp, snow crab claws, and tuna poke, while the Antipasto Station will spotlight assorted cheeses, cured meats, fresh and grilled vegetables, tomato tapenade, and whipped honey.

Hot entrees will include macadamia nut crusted mahi with lilikoi beurre blanc, honey glazed ham, herb roasted chicken with salsa verde, day braised beef short ribs, and a selection of sides like spring vegetable risotto, truffle mashed potatoes and more.

Breakfast favorites such as Molokaʻi French toast, scrambled cage-free eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and Hawaiian Arabiki sausage round out the offerings, alongside interactive stations serving made-to-order omelets, and the popular Wagyu patty loco moco.

There’s also an herb-roasted prime rib carving station with horseradish cream and black garlic demi-glace.

At the dessert bar, sweets include carrot cake, lemon meringue tartlets, chocolate mousse jelly rolls, pineapple upside down cake and more.

Keiki can enjoy their own buffet featuring Caesar salad, cheeseburger sliders, chicken nuggets, pizza, macaroni and cheese, and French fries with a variety of dipping sauces.

Adults can savor handcrafted mimosas as well as the Bloody Mary Bar.

Easter Brunch is $125 per adult and includes one signature mimosa or handcrafted mocktail. Children ages 4 to 12 are $49.

For more information or to book, visit https://event.marriott.com/hnmwi-the-westin-maui-resort-and-spa-kaanapali/events.