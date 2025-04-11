Ledcor Maui and ‘Āina Momona raise over $83,000 for Hoʻomau 2025

A ceremonial check is presented to Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui on March 29, 2025. The funds raised benefit Hawaiian language immersion education on Maui. (Courtesy: Ledcor Maui)

More than $83,000 was raised for Hoʻomau 2025, an annual festival supporting Hawaiian language immersion education on Maui. The fundraising effort was led by Ledcor Maui and ʻĀina Momona, with support from local businesses, homeowners and individual donors.

A ceremonial check was presented on March 29 to Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui, the nonprofit that organizes Hoʻomau and supports Pūnana Leo o Maui, an immersion preschool in Wailuku. The event reportedly drew thousands of attendees, all in celebration of ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi and Native Hawaiian culture.

“We are profoundly humbled by the depth of support from our community and partners,” said Eric Gerlach, senior vice president of Ledcor Maui. “This partnership is about more than philanthropy—it’s about standing with the community.”

Ledcor Maui’s Wailea homeowners were among the top contributors. “Although we are not full-time residents here, we love Maui and want our condominium association to be known as a generous and supportive group,” said Bruce Hagstrom, a Laʻi Loa homeowner.

PB Sullivan Construction, a returning sponsor, also contributed. “Supporting Hawaiian language not only honors the past but helps preserve this rich history for the future,” said its owner, Pete Sullivan.

The 2025 fundraising total surpassed the $60,000 raised last year, making it the most successful campaign yet for Hoʻomau.

Pūnana Leo o Maui Executive Director Kili Namauʻu said the festival is a reminder that revitalizing the Hawaiian language uplifts the entire community. “This is how we build a future rooted in aloha, justice and strength for our keiki,” she said.

Major donors and sponsors included: ʻĀina Archaeology, Armstrong Builders, Chun Kerr Legal Services, Dorvin Leis Co., Hawaiiana Management Company, Honua Consulting, Laʻi Loa Homeowners, Ledcor Group, PB Sullivan Construction, PBR Hawaiʻi & Associates, Polaris Pacific, Title Guarantee Hawaiʻi and Weinstein A+U Architects.