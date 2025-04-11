Maui Surf Forecast for April 12, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 02:12 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 08:04 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:46 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:58 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

North shore surf will be below April average through most of the week. The combination of a small north-northwest swell and wrapping wind swell will decline on Saturday. A northwest swell due on Monday will push surf to near April average, followed by a decline Tuesday and Wednesday. A larger north-northwest swell may arrive Thursday.

Rough, trade wind-driven seas peaked earlier today and will slowly decline this weekend. Elevated rough surf along east facing shores of most islands will decline to near April average on Saturday and subside below average Sunday into early next week.

Surf along south facing shores will be below April average this week, with the current small south swell declining on Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.