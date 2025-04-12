Akakū Upstairs to feature author of Maui wildfire response book on April 17

“Big Hearts on a Little Island” author Victoria Moore (right) at a Lahaina Resource and Recovery Center Event with Auntie Nettie Aquino. (Photo Credit: Arifin Graham)

Akakū Upstairs will host author, filmmaker and educator Victoria Moore on Thursday, April 18, as part of its monthly salon series. Moore will present her new book, “Big Hearts on a Little Island,” which chronicles the Maui community’s response to the 2023 wildfires.

The 250-page book includes photographs and nearly 200 interviews conducted over the past year with residents who stepped up to help after the disaster. All proceeds from the book will support the rebuilding of the Lahaina Public Library. During the event, Moore will give a slideshow presentation and be joined by individuals featured in the book.

Moore, a Maui resident, is known for her international work on aid effectiveness. Her film series, “Beyond Good Intentions,” investigates the subject of aid effectiveness in eight different countries, while her first book, “Beyond Good Intentions: A Journey Into the Realities of International Aid,” advocates for a more dignified and respectful approach to helping. Despite her work in over 90 countries, Moore said she has never witnessed a more inspiring grassroots response than what she saw on Maui following the fires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Suite 204 at Akakū Upstairs in Kahului. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and seating is limited. Click here to register.

Akakū Upstairs is held on the third Thursday of each month and aims to bring the Maui Nui community together through storytelling and shared experiences. For more information or to support the salon series, email development@akaku.org.