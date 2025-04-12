Evening budget meetings next week in Kīhei, Pāʻia and Wailuku
Maui County’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will continue to gather public input on the fiscal year 2026 budget with several upcoming evening meetings.
“I want to thank those who came out to our Upcountry and East Maui meetings,” said Sugimura, who serves as the council’s vice-chair and holds the seat for the Upcountry residency area. “We had a great turnout at our residency-area meetings in Pukalani and Hāna, and our hope is to continue to hear the concerns and needs from people across the county.”
Sugimura said testifiers have shared issues that matter most to their communities, everything from wildfire preparedness to road improvements and environmental efforts.
Upcoming in-person meetings are scheduled as follows:
- Monday, April 14: Kīhei Community Center, South Maui
- Tuesday, April 15: Pāʻia Community Center, Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia area
- Thursday, April 17: County Council Chamber, Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū and Kahului areas (public hearing & residency-area meeting)
All residency-area meetings begin at 6 p.m. and accept both in-person and written testimony. For special accommodations, residents are encouraged to call (808) 270-7664 at least three days in advance.
Daytime departmental budget briefings will also continue at the Council Chamber next week.
- Monday, April 14: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Works
- Tuesday, April 15: Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division and Wastewater Division, including Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability
- Wednesday, April 16: Agriculture
Schedules are subject to change. Full agendas and updates are available at mauicounty.us/bfed.