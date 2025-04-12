Maui credit unions donate $200K to Habitat for Humanity for wildfire recovery

From left: Guy Muraoka, president and CEO, Kahului Federal Credit Union; Gary Fukuroku, president and CEO, Maui County Federal Credit Union; Trevor Tokishi, president and CEO, Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union; Matthew Bachman, executive director, Habitat for Humanity Maui; Sarah “Streanor” Treanor, disaster recovery coordinator, Habitat for Humanity Maui; Kelly Tobita, president and CEO, Maui Teachers Federal Credit Union; Clay Fuchigama, president and CEO, Maui Federal Credit Union; and Craig Kinoshita, president and CEO, Wailuku Federal Credit Union. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity Maui)

Credit unions across Maui have contributed $200,000 to Habitat for Humanity Maui to support home repairs and rebuilding for families impacted by the 2023 wildfires.

The donation was made by the Credit Unions of Maui, a coalition that includes Kahului FCU, Lānaʻi FCU, Maui Fed CU, Maui County FCU, Maui Teachers FCU, Wailuku FCU and Valley Isle Community FCU. The funds will help cover insurance gaps, essential repairs and full home rebuilds for affected homeowners.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Maui’s credit unions,” said Matt Bachman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Maui. “This donation will go directly toward helping fire survivors rebuild their homes and lives. With so many families still in need of permanent housing, partnerships like this are essential to accelerating the recovery process.”

Habitat Maui’s wildfire recovery programs provide both financial assistance and reconstruction support to affected homeowners.

“This donation from the Credit Unions of Maui is thanks to the generosity of credit unions across the country and reflects the unwavering commitment of credit unions to the communities which we belong,” said Trevor Tokishi, Valley Isle Community FCU CEO. “Credit unions are built on the philosophy of ‘people helping people,’ and we stand together to support our members and neighbors as they rebuild their homes and lives.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity Maui and how to support wildfire recovery efforts, visit habitat-maui.org/disasterrelief.