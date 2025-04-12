Pedestrian stuck while crossing Kahului Beach Road dies of injuries

Maui Now graphic.

A 28-year-old Kahului man succumbed to injuries suffered when he was struck by a car while trying to cross Kahului Beach Road on foot.

The incident was report dat 8:46 p.m. on Friday, April 11, 2025 on Kahului Beach Road, approximately 0.25 miles northwest of Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a gray 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling Wailuku-bound in the outer right lane of travel when it collided into a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway from the ocean towards Harbor Lights Apartments.

As a result of this collision, the pedestrian, a 28-year-old Kahului man, sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The operator of the Ford, a 65-year-old Waiehu woman, sustained no injuries. Police say the operator of the Ford was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol is pending as the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This was Maui County’s eighth traffic fatality for 2025, compared to four at the same time last year.