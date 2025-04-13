Hate robocallers? Now, Hawaiʻi AG is calling them on state and federal violations

The Hawaiʻi attorney general is participating in an Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force. It notified nine voice service providers that they may be violating state and federal laws. File photo

Attorney General Anne Lopez joined 50 attorneys general of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force to warn nine voice service providers that they may be violating state and federal laws by routing allegedly unlawful robocalls across their networks.

The task force issued warning letters with information about its investigation and analysis of each provider’s illegal and/or suspicious robocall traffic.

“These telecommunications companies continue to transmit suspected illegal robocall traffic, despite task force demands to identify, investigate and mitigate suspicious, high-volume robocalls across their networks,” Lopez said. “Many robocall scammers trick people into giving up personal information or into paying them money, and it’s time for these telecommunications companies to stop transmitting illegal robocalls and become part of the solution.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to sending these warning notices, the task force has also shared its concerns about these providers with federal law enforcement partners, including the Federal Communications Commission.

The task force sent warning letters to the following companies:

Global Net Holdings. Global Net Holdings received at least 153 traceback notices for illegal and suspicious robocalls about government and financial imposters and impersonations, suspicious Amazon charges, credit card interest rate reductions, Medicare scams, Chinese package delivery scams, cable discount scams, utility disconnection scams and others.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All Access Telecom. All Access Telecom received more than 356 traceback notices since the end of 2023 for illegal and suspicious robocalls about political impersonations, cable discount scams, government and financial imposters, suspicious Amazon charges, credit card “courtesy” calls and others.

Lingo Telecom. Lingo received more than 105 traceback notices since the end of 2023 over robocalls involving Social Security imposters, utility disconnections, suspicious Amazon charges, student loans and others.

NGL Communications. NGL Communications received at least 100 traceback notices since the end of 2023 for robocalls about COVID financial relief, student loan forgiveness, debt relief, DirecTV discounts, credit card interest rate reductions and others.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Range. Range received more than 590 traceback notices since 2019 for robocalls about utilities rebates, Medicare advisors, financial impersonations and credit card interest rate reductions, auto warranties and others.

RSCom Ltd. RSCom received nearly 1,000 traceback notices since 2019 for scam calls about tax relief, private entity imposters, utility disconnections, travel scams, student loan forgiveness and others.

Telcast Network. Telcast received at least 800 traceback notices about illegal and suspicious robocalls about financial and utility imposters, utilities rebates, Medicare advisors, Amazon, tax relief and others.

ThinQ Technologies. ThinQ Technologies (known as Commio) received more than 500 traceback notices since 2019 about government imposters, debt relief/financing, loan approvals, suspicious Amazon charges, student loan forgiveness, DirecTV discounts, sweepstakes and others.

Telcentris. Telcentris (known as Voxox) received more than 400 traceback notices since 2019 about scam calls about Social Security imposters, Amazon scam, student loans and others.