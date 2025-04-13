Queen’s Challenge returning to the East Maui Taro Festival

File (2019): Kīpahulu farmer John Lind, winner of the wetland kalo category, poses for a photo with E Kūpaku Ka ʻĀina Executive Director Penny Levin, at the East Maui Taro Festival in 2019. (Photo credit: E Kūpaku Ka ʻĀina)

After a five-year hiatus, the Queen’s Challenge competition—honoring Queen Emma and celebrating the skills and pride of Maui’s kalo (taro) farmers—will return at the 2025 East Maui Taro Festival on April 26 at Hāna Ballpark.

The competition is open to all farmers on Maui growing Hawaiian kalo varieties in two categories: wetland and dryland. Entries may only be traditional Hawaiian kalo varieties found in “Bulletin 84: Taro Varieties in Hawaiʻi” (1939). A two-point advantage will go to taro grown organically in honor of Queen Emma’s proficiency in growing kalo and caring for the soil.

The prize is $500 for a kalo grown in lo‘i and $500 for a kalo grown dryland conditions. Entries must include the entire, clean plant—top and corm—without roots. There is no entry fee.

Entry forms will be available at the E Kūpaku Ka ʻĀina booth under the main festival tent. Farmers or their representatives must submit their entries and the following information to the contest table by 11 a.m. on April 26:

Name of grower, mailing address, phone and email contact

Place the taro was grown/ahupua‘a

Wetland or dryland

Age of the taro at harvest (months)

Soil inputs and/or fertilizers used to grow the kalo entered in the contest

Reason for growing kalo

Late entries will not be accepted.

Questions, and inquiries from potential sponsors, may be directed to E Kūpaku Ka ʻĀina at ekupaku@gmail.com or (808) 285-3947.