Volunteers sought for street Painting Day, at Kenolio Rd and Alulike St., May 3-4

Now that the street art design has been finalized for the intersection of Kenolio Road and Alulike Street in Kihei, the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking volunteers to participate in the community-driven Painting Day scheduled for Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4. The public may sign up directly to register for Painting Day here or by visiting mauimpo.org.

The final street art was inspired by the ideas and preferences of more than 100 community members who shared their thoughts through previous surveys and a community meeting last month. Community feedback emphasized a desire to showcase the neighborhood’s natural features, native wildlife and plants, as well as represent the local history.

Project artist Matthew Agcolicol used the feedback to create a shared vision for the street art featuring the Kalepolepo Fishpond (also known as Koʻieʻie Fishpond), located just a short walk from the project intersection. The fishpond is an important historical feature of the area, as it was a vital economic resource for the people of the Moku of Kula from AD 1500 to 1880. During this time, they farmed fish species like ama’ama (mullet) and awa (milkfish).

The design also highlights the coastal sand dunes near the fishpond. The name “Kalepolepo” means “the dirt” in Hawaiian, referencing the large clouds of dust created when workers moved stones during the repair of the fishpond. Additionally, the design incorporates graphics of native wildlife and plants that are crucial to the coastal ecosystem and representative of the area. This includes honu (turtles), which are known for nesting near the fishpond, and pōhuehue (Beach Morning Glory) and kauna’oa, coastal vines that help prevent erosion.

Those interested in learning more about “Painting Day” and the project artist’s creative vision, as well as information about this project, can join virtually for an Online Informative Session on Wednesday, April 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. Find the Zoom link on mauimpo.org.

For questions, please contact getinvolved@mauimpo.org.

The South Maui Quick Build Street Art Project is a collaboration between the Maui MPO, the County of Maui Department of Public Works, the Department of Planning, the State Department of Health, the Healthy Eating + Active Living Coalition, and SSFM International. This project is supported by the Ulupono Fund and the Hawaii Community Foundation. For more information about the project, visit mauimpo.org.

