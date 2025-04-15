Common Ground Collective expands farm program with help from Maui United Way

Common Ground Collective is expanding its Foster Farm Program with vital support from Maui United Way’s Maʻona Food Security Grant. Through this partnership, CGC will be able to scale its efforts of harvesting surplus produce and distributing it to those in need. PC: Common Ground Collective

Common Ground Collective (CGC) announced the expansion of its Foster Farm Program, thanks to support from Maui United Way’s Maona Food Security Grant.

Launched in 2019, the Foster Farm Program exists to encourage land to be shared to maximize the use of limited space on a small island. By harvesting from existing trees and distributing the produce on behalf of landowners, the program ensures that the community is nourished and no food goes to waste.

With this grant, CGC will be working throughout the year to scale the program to include orchard installation and maintenance services, helping landowners utilize their arable land to increase the availability of locally grown produce.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Foster Farm Program currently provides landowners in Upcountry, South, Central, and the North Shore of Maui with an opportunity to give back to the community while addressing the need to reduce reliance on imported food.

The program offers harvesting and distribution services, enabling landowners to either donate their produce to local organizations supporting food-insecure individuals or sell their harvest through market connections made by CGC. Expanding the program to include orchard installation and maintenance services will increase the community’s future food supply working to achieve a more sustainable local food system.

“We are thrilled to expand this initiative with Maui United Way’s support,” said founding Executive Director, Jennifer Karaca. “The Foster Farm Program represents a collaborative effort between nonprofits, residents and local businesses and by scaling up to add these services we will be ensuring a more sustainable food system on Maui for generations to come.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jason Economou, President and CEO of Maui United Way, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, “Food security is a critical issue for our community, and we are proud to support Common Ground Collective’s innovative approach to solving it. The Foster Farm Program not only addresses immediate needs but also builds long-term solutions by empowering landowners and strengthening our local food system. At Maui United Way, we believe collaboration is key, and this program embodies that spirit by uniting residents, nonprofits, and businesses to create a brighter, more sustainable future for Maui.”

Founded in 2017, Common Ground Collective (CGC) is a Maui-based nonprofit organization that works to promote food security and economic opportunity through education and capacity-building assistance. To accomplish its mission, CGC provides harvesting and administrative services for agricultural landowners and supplies Maui nonprofit organizations with fresh, local produce to nourish food-insecure populations.

For more information about Common Ground Collective, visit commongroundcollective.org and follow @cgcmaui.