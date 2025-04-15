Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi to hold spring 2025 Japan Day, April 29

Japan Day. PC: Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi

The Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi (JASH) will hold a Spring 2025 Japan Day, a lively celebration of Japan’s rich culture and heritage. More than 180 students from Kauaʻi, Maui, Hawaiʻi and Oʻahu will converge on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a free half-day educational program that brings volunteer experts in traditional Japanese arts and culture to a single location.

Japan Day helps to reinforce school curricula through hands-on activities in traditional Japanese arts and culture, including bon dance, calligraphy, hanafuda, ikebana (flower arrangement), karate, yukata-wearing, soroban (Japanese abacus), and tea ceremony.

Following the morning program, the students from the neighbor island schools will learn about Japanese immigrant history first hand through a private gallery tour.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At Japan Day, approximately 50 neighbor island students from Kauaʻi High School, Maui High School, St. Joseph High School, and Waiakea High School will be in attendance along with over 130 Oʻahu students from Damien Memorial School, Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy, Kalāheo High School, and Radford High School. Held twice a year, Japan Day is JASH’s longest running Japanese cultural program that is offered free to Hawaiʻi schools. Since its inception in 1993, over 8,000 students from 70 different public and private high schools have participated in this educational event.

The Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization with the mission of promoting understanding and friendship between the peoples of Japan and the United States through the special and unique perspective of Hawaiʻi. JASH is committed to education and conducts six school programs from kindergarten to grade 12 at little to no cost for Hawaiʻi’s students.