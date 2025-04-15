Maui Cancer Resources named beneficiary of ʻOhana Fuels ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ program

Cancer Healing Kitchen with Maui Cancer Resources. (Coutesy: Maui Cancer Resources)

Maui Cancer Resources will receive funding support this spring through the ʻOhana Fuel “Fuel Up-Do Good” program, which donates a portion of fuel sales to local nonprofits.

From April through June 2025, a portion of every gallon of gasoline sold at ʻOhana Fuels stations on Maui will support Maui Cancer Resources’ mission to provide cancer care services for residents of Maui County.

“We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of ʻOhana Fuels program, which will help fund our efforts to provide comprehensive cancer care services to the Maui cancer community,” said Dr. Bridget Bongaard, Maui Cancer Resources’ medical director. “MCR’s mission is to provide state-of-the-art medical, educational, and supportive care, either at no charge or through donations, to serve the underserved cancer population of Maui County.”

In addition to receiving proceeds from fuel sales, Maui Cancer Resources will host a fundraising car wash on Saturday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at the ʻOhana Fuels station located at 85 Wākea Ave., Kahului. Community members are encouraged to participate and help raise funds for local cancer support services.

“At ʻOhana Fuels, we are proud to support local nonprofit organizations through our ‘Fuel Up-Do Good’ community giving program,” said Kimo Haynes, president of Hawaiʻi Petroleum. “The work that these nonprofits do to help our local residents is exceptional, and we look forward to continuing our support in Maui County through these sponsorship programs.”

More information is available at ohanafuels.com and mauicancerresources.org.