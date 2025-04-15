Maui protest seeks to ‘defend local services, free speech and due process’

A protest is planned this Saturday to “defend essential services, constitutional rights, and vulnerable populations,” according to event organizers.

Maui Indivisible is hosting the “Raising Our Voices, Let Freedom Ring Protest” at the University of Hawai’i Maui College this Saturday, April 19 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. Community members are invited to “join in solidarity, listen to speakers, and stand up for constitutional rights, public education, and the future of Hawaiʻi’s keiki.”

The event comes following federal cuts and government restructuring that has resulted in an estimated 2,500 job losses in Hawaiʻi, according to organizers. The cuts have reportedly impacted environmental agencies, local farmers and nonprofits, including Lahaina fire survivors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, along with Hawaiian cultural, educational, and environmental initiatives, are also at serious risk,” event organizers said. “The University of Hawaiʻi and other local institutions have been ordered to dismantle DEI programs or face the loss of critical federal funding, which jeopardizes not only support for underrepresented students but also the teaching of Hawaiian history, language, and cultural practices. These policies threaten programs that sustain Native Hawaiian identity, protect sacred lands, and promote environmental stewardship.”

A separate event was held two weeks ago on April 5 in Kahului. Organizers said they counted more than 2,000 people in attendance.