Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2025

April 15, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

                            around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 04:17 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 10:37 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:48 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:22 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 04:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf along exposed north and west facing shores will continue to lower through Wednesday as a northwest swell fades. A medium period north-northwest swell will build Thursday and will push surf near High Surf Advisory levels during the peak Thursday night and early Friday. This swell will steadily decline and shift out of the north later Friday and the weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will trend down tonight as trades ease. East shore surf will be small through at least Saturday and will likely rise to around April average on Sunday. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small through most of the week, with mainly overlapping background south swells moving through. A larger pulse of south-southwest swell may arrive Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
