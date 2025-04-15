Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 1-3 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 04:17 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 10:37 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:48 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:22 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf along exposed north and west facing shores will continue to lower through Wednesday as a northwest swell fades. A medium period north-northwest swell will build Thursday and will push surf near High Surf Advisory levels during the peak Thursday night and early Friday. This swell will steadily decline and shift out of the north later Friday and the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will trend down tonight as trades ease. East shore surf will be small through at least Saturday and will likely rise to around April average on Sunday.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through most of the week, with mainly overlapping background south swells moving through. A larger pulse of south-southwest swell may arrive Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.