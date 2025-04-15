Singer-Songwriter Joshua Radin in concert in the MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater, Nov. 29

Joshua Radin. PC: courtesy

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents singer-songwriter Joshua Radin in concert in the McCoy Studio Theater, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Opening the show will be indie songstress Darling Tarling. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. at MauiArts.org to MACC members on Wednesday, April 16, and to the general public on Friday, April 18.

Joshua Radin emerged in 2004 as an empathetic, engaging, and often enthralling troubadour. Over the years, he’s tallied north of 1 billion streams, moved 1 million-plus albums worldwide, and scored a gold certification for the single “I’d Rather Be With You.” His music has appeared in over 200 films, television series, and commercials.

In addition to multiple show stopping appearances on “Ellen” (who also enlisted him to perform at her wedding) and “The Today Show,” and performances on “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!,” and “Conan,” he contributed “Brand New Day” to a commercial in support of the troops at the request of First Ladies Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden. He’s played to sold-out crowds around the globe and shared the stage with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Not to mention, he’s a staunch philanthropist who supports Little Kids Rock and North Shore Animal League America (NSALA), among others. Thus far, his catalog consists of nine full-length offerings highlighted by fan favorites such as “We Were Here,” “Simple Times,” “Underwater,” “Wax Wings,” and “Here, Right Now.”

Following the release of his 2021 acclaimed album “The Ghost and The Wall,” Joshua left his material existence in the rearview, grabbed a backpack, packed his guitar, picked up a pen and a pad, and hit the road in search of new stories to tell. Those stories comprise “Though The World Will Tell Me So (Vol 1 & 2),” which were released in early 2023. During 2025, he turns the page on the next chapter of his career and life with his tenth full-length LP and first independent album since 2017, “One Day Home.”

Immersing himself in the process mind, body, and soul, he pored over these 13 tracks, perfecting each moment and co-producing six tracks with Wally Gagel. This time around, he prepared the music for a double-LP release with one half original studio versions of the track listing and the other piano-vocal versions. Musically, he taps into two sides of his sonic palette, leaning into soul and singer-songwriter stylings while tracing the journey of a romantic relationship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the ongoing needs for victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. Ticket holders who bring donations will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win an autographed poster and a meet & greet with Joshua Radin!

Tickets are $35, $45, $55, $75 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount. Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members first at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16, and to the general public on Friday, April 18.

To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges, among other benefits, log on to MauiArts.org/membership.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All ticket sales are on online only at www.mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.