Hale O Piʻikea project. PC: ʻIkenākea Development﻿

The County of Maui Department of Housing announced the release of its Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) Annual Plan, which outlines key investments and initiatives designed to address the growing demand for affordable housing across Maui County.

The AHF Annual Plan includes substantial funding allocations aimed at creating long-term, sustainable housing solutions for residents at various income levels, which aligns with the Mayor Richard Bissen’s FY 2026 Proposed Budget. The plan may be viewed online at www.mauicounty.gov/housing.

“The projects funded by the Affordable Housing Fund represent a major step forward in addressing the housing crisis in Maui County,” Mayor Bissen said. “By providing targeted investments in affordable units and support for vulnerable populations, we are helping to ensure that more residents can find safe, stable and affordable housing.”

“The Affordable Housing Fund plays a critical role in ensuring that all residents, regardless of income, have access to safe, stable and affordable housing,” Department of Housing Director Richard Mitchell said. “With the FY 2026 plan, we are proud to support 843 affordable housing units that will provide long-term solutions for families, kūpuna and other individuals across Maui County. This investment is not only about building homes. It is also about building communities that are stronger and more resilient, where our residents can thrive.”

The FY 2026 AHF Annual Plan will allocate a total of $42,024,992 for 12 affordable housing projects across Maui County, including grants and loans for new construction, rehabilitation and the acquisition of existing housing.

Funding for the projects in the department’s plan are subject to Maui County Council approval.

Key highlights of the FY 2026 AH Fund Projects include:

Total housing units : The funding will support 843 affordable housing units across Maui County, specifically targeting families and individuals making up to 140% of the area median income (AMI).

: The funding will support 843 affordable housing units across Maui County, specifically targeting families and individuals making up to 140% of the area median income (AMI). Senior housing focus : The Hale O Piʻikea II project will support kūpuna by providing 55 multifamily senior housing units.

: The Hale O Piʻikea II project will support kūpuna by providing 55 multifamily senior housing units. Homeless housing support : Hale O Piʻikea I and Hale O Piʻikea III will reserve units for homeless individuals or families, providing temporary housing with case management services to help them transition into permanent, long-term affordable housing.

: Hale O Piʻikea I and Hale O Piʻikea III will reserve units for homeless individuals or families, providing temporary housing with case management services to help them transition into permanent, long-term affordable housing. Critical support for wildfire victims: The Kaiaulu o Nāpili project in Lahaina will provide 120 rental apartments specifically for residents and families affected by the August 2023 wildfires.

Other notable projects funded:

Permanently Affordable Rental Unit Strategy (PARUS) (Kīhei and Wailuku): A strategy to acquire existing units and convert them into affordable long-term rentals.

Kehalani Affordable Apartments (Wailuku): A development providing 35 workforce housing units, addressing the critical shortage of affordable housing for Maui’s working families.

Kaiaulu O Lānaʻi Project (Lānaʻi City): A new construction project to provide 68 rental units for families and seniors with incomes between 30% and 60% AMI.

The newly created Department of Housing is committed to ensuring that Maui County residents have access to safe, affordable and sustainable housing. The department works with local partners, developers and community organizations to implement innovative solutions that meet Maui County’s housing needs.