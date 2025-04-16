Maui Family YMCA guests to speak at Kīhei-Wailea and Satellite Club, April 16 and 22

Jaylou Cabrera (left) and Steve Scraggs (right) with Maui Family YMCA.

There will be two opportunities to hear from the YMCA about their new West Side Center and Partnership Park. The public is invited to either:

The Rotary Club of Kīhei Wailea meeting on April 16 at 11:45 a.m. at the Kīhei Lutheran Church, 220 Moi Pl. in N. Kīhei

Or the Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea meeting on April 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the South Maui Gardens by the Peace Pole.

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea and the Rotary Club of Kīhei Wailea will hear

from Steve Scraggs and Jaylou Cabrera with Maui Family YMCA.

Cabrera will share the plans for creating a community green space and pavilion at the West Maui YMCA location. Cabrera was born and raised in Lahaina, Maui and has a background in business management and corporate sales management.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Steven Scraggs, PhD, spent 25 years as a public-school teacher, principal and district leader. He spent six years at the YMCA in Kansas City, MO leading various departments and programs before Joining Maui Family YMCA as CEO in 2024.

YMCA serves central and west Maui. Programs are based on the values of caring, respect, honesty and responsibility. These values are taught through education, example and leadership.

Contact rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com to RSVP.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Check rotarymeansbusinessmaui.org for upcoming Satellite meetings and projects to volunteer and check mauirotary.org for upcoming Kīhei Wailea meetings and projects to volunteer with both clubs.