Maui Surf Forecast for April 17, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:27 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:51 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:48 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up Thursday as a fresh north-northwest arrives and builds down the island chain. Surf may near the advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores Thursday night into Friday as this swell peaks. A downward trend is then expected over the weekend, with the swell shifting out of north. Surf along east facing shores will remain below average through Friday, then potentially begin to trend up over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with mainly overlapping background south swells moving through. A larger pulse of south-southwest swell may arrive Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.