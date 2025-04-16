Maui Surf Forecast for April 17, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up Thursday as a fresh north-northwest arrives and builds down the island chain. Surf may near the advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores Thursday night into Friday as this swell peaks. A downward trend is then expected over the weekend, with the swell shifting out of north. Surf along east facing shores will remain below average through Friday, then potentially begin to trend up over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with mainly overlapping background south swells moving through. A larger pulse of south-southwest swell may arrive Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com