Op-Ed: A Daughter’s Plea: Don’t Stop the Search for My Father Lost at Sea

By Makalapuaōnalani Alicia Hind

42-year-old Earl Kekuanaoa Hind, of Kona is missing along with his 21-foot fishing boat, the Makalapua Onalani. PC: Hawaiʻi Island Police.

My name is Makalapuaonalani Hind, and I’m writing this as a daughter desperate to bring her father home.

My father, a generational fisherman with over 20 years of experience navigating the Pacific Ocean, is missing off the coast of Hawaiʻi. The Coast Guard has been conducting search and rescue operations, and, while I am profoundly grateful for their efforts, I’ve been devastated to learn that they may be suspended due to recent weather conditions.

Ending the search now would be a terrible mistake.

My father is not only a seasoned seaman, he’s a survivor. He knows the ocean like the back of his hand. He knows how to catch fish, collect water, and endure. He has the skill, knowledge, and resilience to survive for weeks, even months out at sea. If anyone can make it through this, it’s him.

There has been no sign of wreckage. No debris. His 24-foot Force vessel is built to be buoyant, as is much of his equipment. These are not the signs of finality, they are signs of possibility.

Weather conditions over the past week have limited visibility, but that is all the more reason to continue the search, especially with forecasts now predicting clearer skies and calmer seas in the days ahead. With improved visibility, the chances of locating him increase dramatically.

Our family has not given up, and neither has our community. We’ve mobilized local volunteers, organized search parties, and turned to social media to spread the word. The response has been overwhelming. Friends, neighbors, and strangers from across the islands have joined in, holding onto hope alongside us.

We are pleading with those in power, and with the public, not to give up. My father is a husband, a grandfather, a friend, a vital part of our community. He has people who love him, who believe in him, and who are still searching.

To anyone who can help — media, officials, rescuers, volunteers — please help us amplify this message: don’t stop the search. He is out there. He is strong. He is waiting for us.

With hope and gratitude,

Makalapuaōnalani Alicia Hind

Daughter of Earl Kekuanaoa Hind

