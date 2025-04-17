Maui News

AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices remain consistent

April 17, 2025, 5:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch reports that gas prices are remaining consistent across many cities in the state despite a nationwide dip. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.51, which is one cent less than last week and 26 cents lower than a year ago. The national average gas price is $3.16, which is six cents less than last week and 50 cents less than a year ago.

The average price in Kahului is $4.49, one cent less than last week and 33 cents lower than a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average regular price is $5.10, one cent less than last week and 14 cents lower than a year ago.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded gas is $4.43, which is one cent less than last week and 22 cents lower than a year ago.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.67, the same as last week and 22 cents lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices remain consistent, with only minor fluctuations in certain regions,” said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Prices as of 9 a.m., April 17, 2025:

PC: AAA Hawaiʻi
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments