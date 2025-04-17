AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices remain consistent

The AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch reports that gas prices are remaining consistent across many cities in the state despite a nationwide dip. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.51, which is one cent less than last week and 26 cents lower than a year ago. The national average gas price is $3.16, which is six cents less than last week and 50 cents less than a year ago.

The average price in Kahului is $4.49, one cent less than last week and 33 cents lower than a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average regular price is $5.10, one cent less than last week and 14 cents lower than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded gas is $4.43, which is one cent less than last week and 22 cents lower than a year ago.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.67, the same as last week and 22 cents lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices remain consistent, with only minor fluctuations in certain regions,” said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaiʻi.

Prices as of 9 a.m., April 17, 2025: