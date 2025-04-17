Maui Prep to offer summer sports, tech, dance and day camps



















Maui Preparatory Academy has a full slate of summer camp offerings on its Nāpili campus this summer. The camps run in weekly sessions, Monday through Friday, with options for students in all grades.

Kindergarten through fifth graders may join the Pueo Explorer Club, held weekly during the month of June from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Different hands-on activities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), Literacy Through Art, Computer Science, Math Through Food, and STEM and Sports are planned.

Campers can extend their day at the Pueo Pursuit All-Star Sports Camp, held right after from 2 to 4 p.m. Campers will explore different sports throughout the week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are also specialty sports camps held throughout the summer.

Girls Volleyball with Kahalawai Volleyball Club (grades 6-12, June 2 and July 28 sessions, $175)

Boys and Girls Basketball (grades 6-12, June 30 and July 7 sessions, $150)

Mountain Biking at West Maui Bike Park (grades 6-12, 9 to 11am, June 30 and July 7 sessions, $150)

Crossfit-style strength and conditioning (grades 6-12, 8 to 10am, June 2 and June 9 sessions, $150)

Prime Dance Maui will offer two sessions of a Summer Performance Camp for Kindergarten to 12th grade students. Whether you have a beginner dancer or an experienced kid with years of training, this workshop is tailored for them. Sessions begin June 16 and June 23.

Finally, Pueo Tech offers a Tech Camp for sixth to ninth graders beginning June 2 and June 9.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All the information is available on the school website at www.mauiprep.org/summer