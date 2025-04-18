DOH confirms second case of measles in Hawaiʻi

Measles. PC: CDC

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has confirmed a second case of measles in the household of a child previously confirmed on April 7. The adult member of the family had exhibited symptoms and was presumed infected. Both individuals had recently returned from international travel.

As expected, on April 16, the test result confirmed measles infection. Because of the duration between symptom onset and test specimen collection, an antibody test was performed which takes longer to process.

The DOH had already investigated who may have been exposed based on being a presumed case of measles. The adult is no longer contagious and the child has fully recovered.

No new suspected measles cases have been reported as of today, April 17. The DOH continues its response efforts, reaching out to those who have been exposed.

Measles is one of the most highly contagious viruses in the world. It spreads through direct contact with an infected person or through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

DOH officials say vaccination is the best way to protect loved ones and prevent an outbreak. “If you or your ʻohana have not been vaccinated or otherwise have immunity against measles, please talk with your healthcare provider about getting a dose of the (measles, mumps, rubella) MMR vaccine,” the DOH advises.