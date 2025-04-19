Hawaiʻi State FCU debuts new WEBSITE TO MEET GROWING DIGITAL DEMAND

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union (Hawaiʻi State FCU) has launched a newly redesigned website. The new website brings faster performance, a modernized look, and a suite of new features designed to make digital banking more convenient for its more than 136,000 members, according to an announcement.

“Hawaiʻi State FCU’s website redesign is part of our broader effort to ensure members can manage their finances easily and confidently, no matter how they choose to bank,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “As digital banking continues to play a larger role in everyday life, we’re committed to providing a seamless experience that’s both intuitive and grounded in the personalized service our members value.”

The new HawaiiStateFCU.com features faster load times, improved mobile optimization, and expanded self-service tools that allow members to navigate more efficiently. A new live chat function enables real-time support, while a more powerful search engine helps users quickly locate the services or resources they need. Members can also take advantage of updated financial education resources, access to private student loan options, and new tools such as Get My Rate—a quick prequalification feature for personal, auto, and credit card loans.

The new website is fully ADA-compliant and designed for a consistent experience across all devices. Visual updates also bring a more modern, user-friendly look and feel, while upgraded infrastructure supports stronger performance and enhanced security.

Hawaiʻi State FCU members have access to 14 branches on Oʻahu and Maui, and more than 5,000 shared branches nationwide. Membership is available to more than 500 local organizations, businesses, and all active and retired employees of the State of Hawaiʻi, City and County of Honolulu and Maui County.

To learn more, please visit HawaiiStateFCU.com.