From Palms to Resurrection: St. Theresa Church celebrates Easter in Kīhei

April 20, 2025, 8:04 PM HST
Parishioners and visitors pack pews at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei for the beginning of Easter Sunday Mass. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography

Through photographer Bruce Kurosaki’s camera lens, he shares the story of Holy Week and Easter celebrations at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei. From the blessing of palm branches on Palm Sunday to the joy of Easter Sunday, each photograph tells a story.

  • The Rev. William Kunisch leads prayers at the start of Palm Sunday services at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei. Palm branches commemorate Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem when people laid down palm branches while he rode into the city on a donkey, symbolizing humility, peace and servitude. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • The Rev. William Kunisch leads the opening of Palm Sunday Mass at St. Theresa Church. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • As an expression of humility and service, the Rev. William Kunisch reenacts the washing of the feet during the Holy Thursday service at St. Theresa Church. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • A parishioner at St. Theresa Church kneels and kisses the wood of the cross during Good Friday Mass in remembrance of Christ’s passion. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • The Rev. William Kunisch prostrates himself at the beginning of Good Friday Mass at St. Theresa Church. The prostration expresses the Church’s profound grief and sorrow for the crucifixion of Jesus. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • The light of Christ shines brightly as the Rev. William Kunisch lights the Paschal candle during the beginning of Easter Vigil Mass at St. Theresa Church, symbolizing the resurrection. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • Candlelight glows in the pews with parishioners during Easter Vigil Mass at St. Theresa Church. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • The Rev. William Kunisch dips the Paschal candle into the baptismal font at St. Theresa Church. The blessing of the water with the candle — traditionally made of bees’ wax — represents the light and life of the risen Christ. It infuses the water with the grace and power of the Holy Spirit PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • Acolytes fill the first rows of pews at St. Theresa Church. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • Sacred gesture highlights Easter Vigil at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • The Rev. William Kunisch leads the congregation in prayer during Easter Sunday Mass at St. Theresa Church. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • The Rev. James Orsini preaches during Easter Sunday Mass under tents in St. Theresa Church’s courtyard. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography
  • A choir led by Frank Chargualaf (on guitar, far left) uplifts Easter Sunday Mass in the outside in St. Theresa’s courtyard with contemporary music, rhythm, keyboard and singing. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography

The Holy Week and Easter observances mark the most sacred days of the Christian calendar, drawing the faithful into pews to sing hymns of praise and witness sacred rituals that connect the present with the beginnings of Christianity more than 2,000 years ago.

The journey offers a window into a parish community, led by the Rev. William Kunisch, united in remembrance and celebration during a week of solemn reflection and spiritual renewal.

For more information about St. Theresa Church services, ministries and scheduled Masses, visit https://www.saint-theresa.com.

