From Palms to Resurrection: St. Theresa Church celebrates Easter in Kīhei

Parishioners and visitors pack pews at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei for the beginning of Easter Sunday Mass. PC: Bruce Kurosaki Photography

Through photographer Bruce Kurosaki’s camera lens, he shares the story of Holy Week and Easter celebrations at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei. From the blessing of palm branches on Palm Sunday to the joy of Easter Sunday, each photograph tells a story.



















































The Holy Week and Easter observances mark the most sacred days of the Christian calendar, drawing the faithful into pews to sing hymns of praise and witness sacred rituals that connect the present with the beginnings of Christianity more than 2,000 years ago.

The journey offers a window into a parish community, led by the Rev. William Kunisch, united in remembrance and celebration during a week of solemn reflection and spiritual renewal.

For more information about St. Theresa Church services, ministries and scheduled Masses, visit https://www.saint-theresa.com.