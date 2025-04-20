HECO hosts emergency prep events, April 26 in Upcountry and May 3 in Lahaina

HECO to host emergency preparedness open house events. Hawaiian Electric / IG.

With hurricane and wildfire season approaching, Hawaiian Electric is hosting two emergency preparedness open house events to help prepare residents and their communities.

Each event will feature presentations by Hawaiian Electric, Maui Emergency Management Agency, Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization and the Maui Fire Department along with resource tables representing various community partner agencies that will share vital information on how residents can plan and get ready in the event of an emergency.

Attendees will receive information on disaster readiness, wildfire prevention and Hawaiian Electric’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Upcountry Emergency Preparedness Meeting

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Location: King Kekaulike High School Cafeteria, 121 Kula Highway, Makawao

Agenda:

9–10 a.m.: Presentations by Hawaiian Electric, MEMA, and HWMO

10 a.m.–noon: Community partner resource tables open

West Maui Emergency Preparedness Meeting

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Location: Lahaina Intermediate School Cafeteria, 871 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina

Agenda:

9–10 a.m.: Presentations by Hawaiian Electric, MEMA, and HWMO

10 a.m.–noon: Community partner resource tables open

The meetings come as Hawaiian Electric continues to implement its PSPS program, part of the company’s broader Wildfire Safety Strategy launched in 2024. The program is designed to reduce wildfire risk by proactively shutting off power in high-risk areas during extreme weather conditions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Officials emphasize the importance of preparedness, noting that during a PSPS event, residents should be ready to be without electricity for extended periods, possibly days.

More information about the PSPS program is available at hawaiianelectric.com/psps.