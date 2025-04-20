Maui News

Lānaʻi Dog Park blessing and grand opening to be held April 29

April 20, 2025, 2:00 PM HST
Flyer courtesy of County of Maui

The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation invites the community to the blessing and grand opening of the Fraser Avenue Lāna‘i Dog Park at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Lāna‘i City.

Department Director Patrick McCall and Maui County Councilmember Gabe Johnson, who holds the Lānaʻi residency seat, will be the key speakers at the ceremony.

Fraser Avenue Lāna‘i Dog Park was designed to provide a safe, accessible space for residents and their dogs to enjoy off-leash play.

Features of the park include:

  • A secure, fenced area for off-leash play
  • Separate play zones for small and large dogs
  • Four parking stalls, two of which are designated for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access
  • ADA-compliant sidewalks
  • A water fountain

Fraser Avenue Park temporarily closed in February 2025 for the construction of the dog park. The project was completed ahead of the scheduled completion date of September 2025.

Kitsap Construction LLC is the contractor.

For more information, contact DPR’s Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.

Comments

