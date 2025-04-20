Marty Dread with Keni Blue to headline Kīhei 4th Friday

File: Marty Dread, known as “Hawaiʻi’s Reggae Ambassador,” has been releasing new music for 30 years, including 21 albums. He performs throughout the Hawaiian Islands, the USA and around the world. (Photo by Penny Palmer Photography)

The April Kīhei 4th Friday is set for April 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. Enjoy live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping.

This month’s live entertainment features the Arlie Asiu Trio, Marty Dread with guitar phenom Keni Blue and Missy Aguilar in the food court.

Classic and collector’s cars will be on display. This month also has a keiki zone with rope bubbles, Maui Dance, balloon twisting, arts and crafts, 4 Kids Quick Science and a racing car track.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

K4F main stage entertainment lineup:

6-6:05 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

Intro – MC Kathy Collins 6:05-7:15 p.m. Arlie Asiu Trio

7:15-7:20 p.m. announcements

announcements 7:20-7:35 p.m. Lucky number drawing

Lucky number drawing 7:35-7:45 p.m. Maui Dance

Maui Dance 7:45-7:50 p.m. announcements

announcements 7:50-8:55 p.m. Marty Dread with Keni Blue

8:55-9 p.m. closing announcements

Food Court:

6:15 – 8:45 p.m. Missy Aguilar

Kihei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. Those interested in giving back to the community and participating in this monthly event should contact organizers via Facebook. For more information, go to www.kiheifridays.com. or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase our island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their business’s communities. For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at economic.development@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7710.