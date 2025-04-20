Maui Health to provide complimentary career guidance at Health Care Career Fair, April 25

Maui Health’s Recruitment Team provided career guidance and opportunities to nearly 300 Maui County students at the STEMworks “How to Save a Life” Health Care Exploration Day at Maui Memorial Medical Center last April.

Maui Health will host a Maui Health Care Career Fair on Friday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the main lobby of Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku.

This quarterly event aims to recruit top talent for Maui’s only comprehensive acute care hospital, long-term care facilities, and outpatient clinics on Maui and Lānaʻi. Attendees will have access to personalized career guidance and support throughout the application process, ensuring recruiters can match applicants with job openings based on their skills, experience, passions, and potential growth opportunities.

Qualified pre-screened applicants will be offered same-day interviews with department leaders, with the possibility of on-the-spot job offers. Maui Health’s recruitment team has streamlined the hiring process, leading to same-day job offers for dozens of pre-screened applicants over the past three years.

To qualify for a same-day interview, interested individuals should apply online before April 24 and email MHS-Recruitment-Svcs@kp.org to request an interview time slot. Individuals who do not have a computer or need assistance filling out the application can stop by Maui Health’s Human Resources Office every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The HR Office is located in Cottage No. 22, above the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department.

Maui Health has a wide variety of positions available, from entry-level to leadership in both clinical and non-clinical roles. Computers will be available for applicants, and recruiters will be on hand to answer questions. Complimentary valet parking is available at the main hospital entrance.

“Choosing a career in health care means choosing a path of purpose and impact,” said Maui Health HR Director Tara Cole. “At Maui Health, we are dedicated to helping individuals find their place in this vital field. Our career fair offers a unique opportunity to receive personalized career guidance and potentially secure a job on the spot. We are here to support you every step of the way, ensuring that your transition into health care is as smooth and rewarding as possible.”

For more information about the Maui Health Care Career Fair, visit www.mauihealth.org/careerfair or contact Talent Acquisition Manager, Jenel King at 808-763-1849 or MHS-Recruitment-Svcs@kp.org.