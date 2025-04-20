Maui Surf Forecast for April 21, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 12:13 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 10:04 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:56 AM HST. High 0.6 feet 08:57 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 02:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will prevail along north shores through much of the week. As the current north-northwest swell fades Monday night, another tiny northwest swell will fill in and maintain small surf into Wednesday. Minimal surf is expected later Wednesday through Friday, followed by another small pulse of northwest swell next weekend.

South shore surf will be near April average through tomorrow, followed by a larger south-southwest swell on Tuesday. Surf along south facing shores is expected to peak above summer average heights Tuesday and Wednesday, then decline Thursday and Friday.

Small surf along east facing shores will be near current heights through Monday, then drop on Tuesday as southerly winds develop.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.