Maui Chef Sheldon Simeon to headline inaugural ‘Poke Masters Table’ on Kauaʻi

Maui Chef Sheldon Simeon getting set to prepare some poke June 13 at the Fifth Annual Kaua‘i Poke Fest at Kōloa Landing Resort. Courtesy photo.

Chef Sheldon Simeon, the acclaimed Maui culinary wizard behind Tin Roof and Tiffany’s on Lower Main Street in Wailuku, will bring his award-winning cooking to the Garden Isle next month as part of the inaugural Poke Masters’ Table, a new signature event kicking off the Fifth Annual Kaua‘i Poke Fest at Kōloa Landing Resort.

Set for 6 p.m. June 13, the Poke Masters’ Table promises an “exclusive culinary experience” with multi-course dining experience crafted by some of Hawai‘i’s most celebrated chefs, along with culinary stars from beyond the islands. The exclusive event shines a spotlight on poke and its versatility through the lens of each chef’s unique style.

Chef Sheldon will present the third course of the evening: Hawaiian kampachi with roof lemon butter, abalone, and kyurizuke, showcasing the local ingredients and bold flavors that have made him a household name in Hawai‘i and beyond.

Simeon, a two-time finalist on the TV show “Top Chef,” be joined by a lineup that includes:

Chef Sam Choy , James Beard Award winner and “Godfather of Poke”

, James Beard Award winner and “Godfather of Poke” Chef Don Gusman , 2024 Kaua‘i Poke Fest Champion

, 2024 Kaua‘i Poke Fest Champion Chef Ronnie Rainwater, Chief Culinary Officer of the Emeril Group in Las Vegas

The line-up of chefs for the Kaua‘i Poke Fest includes (clockwise, from left) Maui Chef Sheldon Simeon, Don Gusman (center), Ronnie Rainwater and Sam Choy. PC: Courtesy photos

Dessert will be presented by Chef Wendy Leanio and Chef Ryan Alicante with, rounding out a “one-of-a-kind gastronomic experience.” Space is limited; to book visit: kauaipokefest.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome an exceptional lineup of culinary talent to kick off this year’s Poke Fest in an intimate and unforgettable way,” said Aaron Bambling, general manager of Kōloa Landing Resort. “From Hawai‘i’s most celebrated chefs to acclaimed innovators from beyond the islands, these culinary masters bring a deep respect for poke and a shared passion for showcasing its versatility and cultural significance.”

Space is limited for this special evening. Tickets for the Poke Masters’ Table are $150, or $250 for a combo ticket that includes VIP access to Saturday’s festival. Reservations are available at kauaipokefest.com.

Proceeds from both events support more than 60 Kaua‘i nonprofits through Charity Walk and the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association – Kaua‘i Chapter. Special room packages with discounted rates and tickets included are available at kauaipokefest.com.