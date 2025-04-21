Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 22, 2025

April 21, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

                            around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 02:37 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 10:52 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:07 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:00 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 04:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf is expected along north shores through this evening. A tiny, medium period northwest swell will fill in later tonight and provide a small boost in surf into Wednesday. Minimal surf is expected later Wednesday through Friday, followed by another small pulse of northwest swell next weekend. 


South shore surf will be remain small through this evening. A small, long period south-southwest swell is expected to arrive late tonight, pushing surf along south facing shores above summer average. The swell will hold through Wednesday, then decline Thursday and Friday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain near or below average due to the lack of strong trade winds over or upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
