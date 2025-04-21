Water outage impacts 30 customers in Upper Kula and Makawao

The Maui Department of Water Supply is reporting a service outage in parts of Upper Kula and Makawao due to a mainline break. The outage is expected to continue through 3 p.m. today and affects 30 homes and 2 standpipes.

Upon restoration of water service, residents may experience brown water and should flush waterlines outside for 10-20 minutes, then run their faucet for another 10-20 minutes before use.