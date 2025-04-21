Maui News
Water outage impacts 30 customers in Upper Kula and Makawao
The Maui Department of Water Supply is reporting a service outage in parts of Upper Kula and Makawao due to a mainline break. The outage is expected to continue through 3 p.m. today and affects 30 homes and 2 standpipes.
Two water buffalos are located at the bird sanctuary, on Ehu Road, and above Ehu Road on the sharp turn.
Upon restoration of water service, residents may experience brown water and should flush waterlines outside for 10-20 minutes, then run their faucet for another 10-20 minutes before use.
