ʻOhana Fest returns Saturday with family support and child abuse prevention efforts

April 22, 2025, 8:00 AM HST
PACT Welcome Team at the ʻOhana Fest 2023

The Hoʻoikaika Partnership, a coalition of more than 75 organizations and individuals, will host a series of community events this month to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect prevention in Maui County.

Organizers say stressors created by the August 2023 wildfires in West Maui have placed added pressure on families and social service agencies, which are already struggling to maintain critical services amid workforce shortages. These challenges, they say, heighten the risk of child abuse and neglect.

“Creating a seamless safety net, including navigation services and other support for children and their caregivers, is more important than ever,” said Deb Marois, coordinator of the Hoʻoikaika Partnership. “The organizations that comprise the Hoʻoikaika Partnership are strengthening communities and supporting families throughout Maui County so that parents or guardians can cope with their day-to-day stresses more effectively.”

5th Annual ʻOhana Fest set for April 26

The 5th Annual ʻOhana Fest, themed “A Journey to Mālama ʻOhana,” will take place Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Great Lawn at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. The free, family-friendly event will include more than 30 community resource booths, cultural activities, games, raffle prizes and giveaways.

This year’s theme focuses on strengthening family bonds, healing, and building resilience as the community continues to recover from the wildfire disaster.

“The ʻOhana Fest is all about supporting families, especially when times are tough,” said Euconfra “Connie” Meekhof, a Maui Family Peace Center program supervisor and member of the Hoʻoikaika Leadership Hui.

Mayor Richard Bissen will deliver a proclamation recognizing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month at 10:15 a.m., organized by Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui.

“The reading of Mayor Bissen’s proclamation highlights the importance of community efforts like the ʻOhana Fest to prevent child maltreatment and support families, ultimately ensuring our keiki’s safety and well-being,” said Paul Tonnessen, executive director of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui.

The event is co-sponsored by UH Maui College’s Title IX/EEO program and supported by Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network via the Hawaiʻi Department of Health and Kamehameha Schools–KS Kaiāulu.

New Youth Talent Show to debut

A new feature this year is the ʻŌpio Talent Show, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be emceed by local radio host Sista Val. Talent categories include singing, dancing, comedy, poetry, cultural performances and more.

Learn details about ‘Ohana Fest activities at hooikaikapartnership.com or by contacting Marois at deb@convergecrt.com.

Same-day health event at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Also on April 26, the Smiles for Miles Health and Wellness Event will take place at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center during the same hours. It will offer free dental screenings and cleanings, giveaways, keiki ID cards from the Maui Fire Department and other wellness resources.

Participating agencies

Founded in 2008, the Hoʻoikaika Partnership is a coalition of community organizations, individuals, county, and state agencies united to prevent child abuse and neglect in Maui County.

The following agencies will participate in the 2025 ʻOhana Fest:

  1. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui
  2. Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi
  3. Child & Family Service
  4. Child Welfare Services
  5. Community Children’s Council/ Dept. of Education
  6. Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, County of Maui
  7. DOH/CAMHD/Maui Family Guidance Center
  8. Family Hui Hawaiʻi
  9. Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui
  10. Goodwill Hawaiʻi- Ola I ka Hana youth program
  11. Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network
  12. Holoholo Bookmobile, Hawaiʻi State Public Library System
  13. Hui Noʻeau
  14. Imua Family Services
  15. Keiki O Ka ʻĀina
  16. Kids Hurt Too Hawaiʻi
  17. Mālama Family Recovery Center
  18. Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center
  19. Maui District Health Office, WIC/Public Health Nursing
  20. Maui Economic Opportunity
  21. Maui Family Support Services
  22. Maui Humane Society
  23. Maui Police Department
  24. Maui Youth and Family Services
  25. Parents And Children Together
  26. Partners In Development Foundation Ka Pa’alana Homeless Family Education Program
  27. Pediatric Therapies Hawaiʻi
  28. Piha Wellness and Healing
  29. Pili Kaiāulu, Corp.
  30. Project Vision Hawaiʻi
  31. State of Hawaiʻi – Department of Education
  32. Teran James Young Foundation
  33. UHMC Allied Health – Nursing
  34. Village of Hope Maui
