ʻOhana Fest returns Saturday with family support and child abuse prevention efforts

PACT Welcome Team at the ʻOhana Fest 2023

The Hoʻoikaika Partnership, a coalition of more than 75 organizations and individuals, will host a series of community events this month to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect prevention in Maui County.

Organizers say stressors created by the August 2023 wildfires in West Maui have placed added pressure on families and social service agencies, which are already struggling to maintain critical services amid workforce shortages. These challenges, they say, heighten the risk of child abuse and neglect.

“Creating a seamless safety net, including navigation services and other support for children and their caregivers, is more important than ever,” said Deb Marois, coordinator of the Hoʻoikaika Partnership. “The organizations that comprise the Hoʻoikaika Partnership are strengthening communities and supporting families throughout Maui County so that parents or guardians can cope with their day-to-day stresses more effectively.”

5th Annual ʻOhana Fest set for April 26

The 5th Annual ʻOhana Fest, themed “A Journey to Mālama ʻOhana,” will take place Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Great Lawn at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. The free, family-friendly event will include more than 30 community resource booths, cultural activities, games, raffle prizes and giveaways.

This year’s theme focuses on strengthening family bonds, healing, and building resilience as the community continues to recover from the wildfire disaster.

“The ʻOhana Fest is all about supporting families, especially when times are tough,” said Euconfra “Connie” Meekhof, a Maui Family Peace Center program supervisor and member of the Hoʻoikaika Leadership Hui.

Mayor Richard Bissen will deliver a proclamation recognizing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month at 10:15 a.m., organized by Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui.

“The reading of Mayor Bissen’s proclamation highlights the importance of community efforts like the ʻOhana Fest to prevent child maltreatment and support families, ultimately ensuring our keiki’s safety and well-being,” said Paul Tonnessen, executive director of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui.

The event is co-sponsored by UH Maui College’s Title IX/EEO program and supported by Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network via the Hawaiʻi Department of Health and Kamehameha Schools–KS Kaiāulu.

New Youth Talent Show to debut

A new feature this year is the ʻŌpio Talent Show, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be emceed by local radio host Sista Val. Talent categories include singing, dancing, comedy, poetry, cultural performances and more.

Learn details about ‘Ohana Fest activities at hooikaikapartnership.com or by contacting Marois at deb@convergecrt.com.

Same-day health event at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Also on April 26, the Smiles for Miles Health and Wellness Event will take place at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center during the same hours. It will offer free dental screenings and cleanings, giveaways, keiki ID cards from the Maui Fire Department and other wellness resources.

Participating agencies

Founded in 2008, the Hoʻoikaika Partnership is a coalition of community organizations, individuals, county, and state agencies united to prevent child abuse and neglect in Maui County.

The following agencies will participate in the 2025 ʻOhana Fest: