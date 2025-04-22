Maui News

Kaiser, MEDB host health career day for Maui students this Saturday

April 22, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A career exploration day will take place at Kaiser’s Maui Lani Medical Office in Wailuku on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Courtesy photo.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi and STEMworks, a program of Maui Economic Development Board, are hosting Career Exploration Day on Saturday, April 26, for Maui County high school students.

The hands-on event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office in Wailuku.

Students will have the chance to engage directly with medical professionals and participate in interactive learning stations in orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, radiology, cardiology and surgery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration is open at this link and will close on Wednesday, April 23 or once capacity is reached. On-site registration will not be available.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments