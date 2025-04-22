Kaiser, MEDB host health career day for Maui students this Saturday

A career exploration day will take place at Kaiser’s Maui Lani Medical Office in Wailuku on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Courtesy photo.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi and STEMworks, a program of Maui Economic Development Board, are hosting Career Exploration Day on Saturday, April 26, for Maui County high school students.

The hands-on event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office in Wailuku.

Students will have the chance to engage directly with medical professionals and participate in interactive learning stations in orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, radiology, cardiology and surgery.

Registration is open at this link and will close on Wednesday, April 23 or once capacity is reached. On-site registration will not be available.