Maui Surf Forecast for April 23, 2025

Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 5-7 5-7 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:07 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:00 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 04:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 11:27 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 06:12 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 11:56 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period northwest swell will peak today, providing a little boost in surf along north and west facing shores. This swell will subside into Wednesday. Expect minimal surf late Wednesday through Friday. A slightly larger small, long period northwest swell is expected to fill in over the weekend.

A small, long period south-southwest swell is filling in this morning with wave energy increasing in the 14 to 18 second band range as seen in the Barbers Point, Kaumalapau and Pear Harbor near shore CDIP buoys. This new swell is expected push surf along south facing shores above summer average as it peaks tonight and holds into Wednesday. The swell will slowly decline the rest of the week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain near or below average due to the lack of strong trade winds over or upstream of the islands. East shore surf may see some side shore chop wrap in from the southeasterly wind swell over the next several days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.