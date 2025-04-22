Seabury Hall to host 37th annual Dance Showcase this weekend

File: Seabury Hall’s Common Ground Dance Festival in 2024. (Courtesy: Bryan Berkowitz / Seabury Hall)

Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts Department will present its 37th annual Dance Showcase this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center.

Directed by David Ward, “Dance Showcase 25” will feature over 60 middle and upper school students performing a dynamic range of pieces, from ballet to modern, jazz to swing and thought-provoking dance-theater.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26, at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, April 27, at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.seaburyhall.org/arts and are priced at $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $7 for students, and free for children ages 4 and under.

Highlights of this year’s showcase include new works by guest choreographers Julane Stites of Portland, Ore., and Nathan Peck of New York City. Principal choreographers Vanessa Cerrito and David Ward also bring a variety of new pieces to the stage. Cerrito’s contributions include three ballet works and two dances for Seabury’s youngest dancers, featuring music by Elvis Crespo, Emily Linge, Bach, Tchaikovsky and Mozart. Ward’s pieces include a vibrant Big Band, Blues and Swing Suite, a restaging of his acclaimed work “Americaʻs Shadow” featuring music by Woody Guthrie and Leadbelly, and a lively new Latin dance suite called “A La Vida.”

“The love, joy and care these students show for each other is heartwarming,” Ward said. “We hope this show shares that same joy with our Maui community.”