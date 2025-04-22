Maui News
Water service outage scheduled overnight in Nāpili
A
A
A
A water service outage is scheduled overnight in Nāpili, the Maui Department of Water Supply reports.
The outage will run from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
The shutdown will affect services on Lower Honoapiʻilani Road from Bay Club Place including Hui Drive and Hui Road.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments