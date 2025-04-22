Water service outage scheduled overnight in Nāpili

Listen to this Article 1 minute

A water service outage is scheduled overnight in Nāpili, the Maui Department of Water Supply reports.

The outage will run from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The shutdown will affect services on Lower Honoapiʻilani Road from Bay Club Place including Hui Drive and Hui Road.