22 Volunteer Heroes recognized by County of Maui for exemplary service to nonprofits

County 2025 Volunteer Heroes recognized for exemplary service to nonprofits. PC: County of Maui

Twenty-one residents were recognized as 2025 Volunteer Heroes for their service to nonprofit organizations during a County of Maui volunteer center event Tuesday at the Kalana O Maui County building.

Certificates of recognition were presented to the volunteers, who were nominated for the Volunteer Hero Celebration of Service awards by the nonprofits they serve.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our local nonprofits, providing essential time, energy and passion that drive our missions forward and make a lasting impact in the lives of those we serve,” Mayor Richard Bissen said in a message to those attending the event. “The nonprofit organizations represented here have diverse missions. But as volunteers, you have demonstrated a common goal of giving your talents and hard work to benefit others.”



















ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 2025 Maui County Volunteer Heroes are:

Paulette Scheffer – Upcountry Strong Inc.

Eric Baizer – East Maui Animal Refuge

Sarah Sorenson – Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers

Ivy Campbell – Friends of Haleakalā National Park

Janice Nishita – Maui Food Bank

Liz May – Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Marlene Belschner – What Makes You Feel Beautiful

Gayle Marsh – Maui Humane Society

Donald Vogt – USCG Auxiliary Maui Flotilla

Thomas Blevins – ʻOhana Strong

Dylan Martins – Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Gail Pickholz – The Sewing Hui

Terese Masters Wormser – Holomua Outreach

Trish Straus – Nā Hoaloha

Pastor Emma Nails – Pukalani Community Church of the Nazarene

Alexandria Nellis – Best Buddies International

Karima Morgan – Hospice Maui

Daniel Severino – Maui Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol

Richard Kehoe – Grants Central Station

Julia Holman – Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc.

Glenn Nanod – Common Ground Collective

As part of National Volunteer Week, the event today was organized by HandsOn Maui, the County Volunteer Center in the Department of Human Concerns. Nonprofits registered in Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi were encouraged to recognize a volunteer who goes above and beyond or has a significant impact on the success of a nonprofit.

The Volunteer Heroes will be announced throughout the month of April on HandsOn Maui Facebook and Instagram platforms.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, call HandsOn Maui at 808-270-7150.