County: Milestone reached with 100% sewer system restoration in Lahaina

Sewer Service Status for 62 parcels in Wahikuli was amended from “red,” which indicates a property does not currently have active sewer service, to “green,” meaning the sewer service is active. To view the Sewer Service Status map, visit https://mauirecovers.org/wastewater. PC: County of Maui

Calling it a “significant milestone,” the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Wastewater Reclamation Division announced that Lahaina’s County sewer system is now 100% active. The progress comes homes and businesses look to rebuild after the August 2023 wildfire.

The final remaining inactive area – 62 parcels in the Wahikuli Terrace Subdivision – had their sewer service restored as of April 16, 2025.

DEM Director Shayne Agawa announced the update at the Lahaina Community Webinar last week.

“The County of Maui was faced with a daunting task when our sewer infrastructure in Lahaina was severely damaged by the August 2023 wildfire,” said Maui County mayor Richard Bissen. “Thousands of linear feet of sewer lines, three wastewater pump stations and our only wastewater reclamation facility on the west side of Maui were affected. I want to commend our Wastewater Reclamation Division personnel for their hard work both in the immediate aftermath of the disaster and in the following months that allowed for this critical infrastructure to be restored.”

When County crews began work on sewer repairs in April 2024, approximately 1,822 lots had inactive sewer service. With the addition of contractor Mocon Corp. in October 2024, progress on the repairs ramped up. Now, a year after repairs began, all 3,526 sewered lots in West Maui are active, according to a County of Maui news release.

“We couldn’t have gotten to this point without the tireless work of so many,” said Agawa.

He thanked WWRD personnel, US Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and other federal and state partners, including the City of Santa Rosa, Calif. “Most of all, I would like to thank our residents of Lahaina for their patience and understanding while we worked to restore sewer service,” he said.

The Wahikuli Terrace lots were able to be brought online upon the completion of the Fleming Road sewer line by USACE in support of FEMA’s Kilohana temporary housing site.

While it is vital for temporary housing, the Fleming Road sewer line also provides a long-term benefit to the community. Residents along Fleming Road will soon be able to tie into the sewer line, which is being turned over to the County, and disconnect from their cesspools.

“When we build 167 units, it takes a tremendous effort from everyone in the community to make it happen. But with this project, we’ve done more than just build housing — we’re also supporting the neighboring community by providing them access to a new sewer system, helping move them off cesspools permanently,” said Bob Fenton, Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 9.

A total of 28 properties along Fleming Road and Malo Street received sewer laterals to connect to the new sewer line.

“The US Army Corps of Engineers is proud to have partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the State of Hawaiʻi, the County of Maui, and their contractors to complete this vital sewer line project that plays a key role in the ongoing recovery from the Maui wildfires,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Kendall, Deputy Commander for USACE’s Honolulu District. “This project marks a significant milestone in restoring essential infrastructure and supporting the long-term resilience of the community.”

Guidance for Fleming Road/Malo Street residents on tying into the sewer line is being finalized by the County and will be announced soon.

For questions regarding sewer status, inquiries can be made by calling the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808 270-7417.