Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea unveils newly transformed Presidential Maile Suite

Maile Suite View.



















Hawaiʻi’s award-winning Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea has unveiled the debut of its premier three-bedroom luxury Maile Presidential Suite .

The oceanfront Resort enlisted renowned design studio Meyer Davis for the reimagination. The transformation unveils a refined 4,000-square-foot private residence, blending elevated luxury with a serene wellness sanctuary.

“The reimagined Maile Suite represents our commitment to providing the ultimate luxury experience that today’s discerning travelers seek,” said Ben Shank, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maui. “This transformative project marries Maui’s natural splendor with thoughtful design and wellness innovations that allow our guests to enjoy the perfect balance of residential comfort and island luxury. We’re proud to set a new standard for the presidential suite experience that honors both our legacy of excellence and our vision for the future.”

Maile Secondary King Bathroom.

Situated on the Resort’s top floor with a 180-degree wraparound view that stretches to neighboring islands, the redesign reworked the existing footprint to maximize comfort and functionality while drawing upon the natural surroundings.

The suite’s lānai extends living space outdoors, providing sunset views overlooking the Resort’s grounds. Leaning into the concept of fluidity between land and sea, light and shadow, indoors and out, the introduction of curved lines, layered materials, and an sense of movement “anchor the suite with a newly expanded central kitchen and entertaining bar, offering a fresh perspective on modern luxury in Hawaiʻi.”

“At the suite’s core is a dedicated wellness sanctuary in the primary bedroom,” according to the announcement. The spa-inspired en-suite features a digitally controlled luxury shower, a deep soaking tub, an infrared sauna, and a cold plunge.



















“The Maile Suite is intentionally crafted to be an experience that feels deeply influenced by its location yet undeniably Four Seasons Resort Maui. By reshaping the suite’s layout and integrating wellness-focused elements, we’ve created a retreat where every detail reflects Maui’s pristine beauty in a way that feels both intentional and effortless,” said Will Meyer, Co-Founder of Meyer Davis.

The secondary king and queen bedrooms have also been elevated with refined finishes, upgraded baths, and architectural details that distinguish them from the resort’s standard guest rooms.

The suite’s color palette takes cues from golden hour, layering saturated greens, earthy umber, and deep aubergine tones to create an inviting atmosphere. Materials include reclaimed wood flooring that carries the markings of its past, woven textiles and natural fibers that add softness and handcrafted details.

The furnishings and lighting were sourced from Palecek, Lostine, Made Goods, Bover, and Vincent Shepard, while styling accessories were sourced from Cera Cera, with special pieces from local Hawaiian shops. The art program, curated by Saatchi Fine Art, features local Hawaiian artists.

Maile Suite Dining Room.

Guests of the Maile Suite enjoy exclusive access to a dedicated Guest Experience Management team who personalizes every aspect of their stay. The suite also includes premium amenities such as airport transfers, daily breakfast, customized welcome experiences, and exclusive resort privileges.

The Maile Suite is available for booking here, with rates starting at USD $31,000 per night. For more information, visit fourseasons.com/maui or call 808-874-8000.