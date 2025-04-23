Pacific Whale Foundation celebrates Earth Day with new reef cleanup in Maui Nui

The foundation removed more than 2,700 pounds of marine debris in 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Pacific Whale Foundation)

Pacific Whale Foundation is marking Earth Day 2025 with an expanded effort to remove marine debris from Maui’s nearshore reefs, including an ongoing campaign at Keoneʻōʻio (La Perouse Bay) and a new net removal mission off Molokaʻi.

The foundation’s Conservation Team removed more than 2,700 pounds of debris from local waters in 2024, much of it recreational fishing gear like monofilament line, lead weights and hooks. The team’s reef cleanup program uses scuba divers and boat support to reach reef sites that are inaccessible from shore.

“We are seeing meaningful results as we remove hazardous debris that’s been accumulating in this popular shoreline fishing spot,” said Susan Frett, programs director at Pacific Whale Foundation. “These cleanups are not only improving reef health but we are also raising awareness about the amount of debris that is present.”

Pacific Whale Foundation estimates about eight tons of debris remain in La Perouse Bay. The reef cleanups are supported by Maui County’s Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division and Maui Pacific Divers, which has provided dive charters for the work.

The partnership has also expanded to a new site at Mokuhoʻoniki, a remote islet off Molokaʻi. During a recent dive in the area, Maui Pacific Divers discovered a large net draped across the reef at 60 feet deep.

Mokuhoʻoniki is a biological treasure trove, teeming with life—from scalloped hammerhead and Galapagos sharks to Hawaiian monk seals, spinner dolphins and such an abundance of reef fish that divers affectionately call it the “Fish Rain” dive.

The Pacific Whale Foundation said it will join forces with Maui Pacific Divers to remove the net in a coordinated dive effort. Left unchecked, the ghost net threatens to ensnare these iconic species.

“Supporting conservation work like this is one of the best parts of what we do,” said Captain Mikal Torgerson of Maui Pacific Divers. “It’s an honor to help protect Mokuhoʻoniki.”

To donate or learn more, visit www.PWFDive.org. .