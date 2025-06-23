La Casita Maui boutique opens at the Maui Tropical Plantation

La Casita at the Maui Tropical Plantation.

La Casita, a retail boutique offering one-of-a-kind items has officially opened in Waikapū at the Maui Tropical Plantation.

Specializing in thrifted items that evoke nostalgia for the good old times, along with a carefully curated selection of newer brands from Maui and around the globe, La Casita offers a unique shopping experience for fans of beach-inspired lifestyles.

Situated amidst the island’s breathtaking West Maui Mountains, La Casita provides shoppers with an eclectic mix of vintage finds and modern pieces that celebrate coastal living. From a unique private jewelry collection and home decor to contemporary accessories designed for sun-soaked days, every item is chosen with meticulous care to resonate with Maui’s laid-back yet vibrant charm.

The boutique’s focus on sustainability shines through its thrifted offerings, which not only tell stories of the past, but also promote reusing and repurposing beautiful items. The newer pieces seamlessly complement the vintage collection, creating a harmonious blend of old and new.

At La Casita, every item is a celebration of stories; whether it’s a thrifted piece that recalls cherished memories or a modern design that promises new adventures. “Our vision for La Casita is to offer a curated experience where our guests can embrace both the nostalgia of yesteryears and the excitement of new beginnings,” said Isabelle Graf, owner of La Casita.

La Casita Maui’s grand opening celebration took place on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Festivities included a traditional Hawaiian blessing, live music, and special shopping opportunities.

La Casita is located at 1670 Honoapiilani Highway. The boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit lacasitamaui.com or @lacasitamaui on Instagram.