Maui Surf Forecast for June 24, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 4-6 South Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 6-8 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:00 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:11 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:59 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south shores will gradually build through Tuesday as a new long-period south swell continues to fill in. This swell should peak Tuesday into Tuesday night then gradually decrease through the rest of the week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the week with a gradual decline expected as the trades weaken throughout the week. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny with mainly background energy through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.