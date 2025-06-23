The Dirty Cello band returns to ProArts on June 26

The Dirty Cello band, spearheaded by virtuoso player Rebecca Roudman, is set to perform at ProArts Playhouse on Thursday, June 26. (Courtesy: Dirty Cello)

The San Francisco based Dirty Cello band spends a lot of the year on the road, but loves coming back to perform in Hawaiʻi. This will be their ninth tour to Hawaiʻi, and their third time performing at their new favorite Maui venue, ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei. Recently returned from Bali and Singapore, the band is scheduled to play on Thursday, June 26.

The Dirty Cello band features classical cellist gone rogue, Rebecca Roudman on cello and vocals, who is backed up by a top-notch rhythm section. A review from Aldora Magazine, a UK based publication, recently described them: “Their combination of blues, rock and roll, and bluegrass is an utterly irresistible sonic cocktail, converting listeners in their droves, a fanbase that now has dedicated cult followings all around the world.”

At ProArts, the Dirty Cello band will be performing a wide variety of music including favorites like “Roadhouse Blues,” “House of the Rising Sun,” “Purple Haze” and lots more. Their shows include audience participation and engagement, sing-alongs and a casual and fun environment. Additionally, the band has a variable set list with song choices determined by what the audience is most into.

Tickets can be purchased at DirtyCello.com.